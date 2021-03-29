UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Reports Record Daily Rise Of 10,016 Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 02:15 PM

Philippines reports record daily rise of 10,016 coronavirus cases

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) The Philippines' health ministry on Monday recorded 10,016 new coronavirus infections, the country's third record daily spike in cases over the past five days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 731,894, while confirmed deaths reached 13,186, including 16 more casualties on Monday.

Most of the new cases are in the congested capital region, a conglomeration of 16 cities home to at least 13 million people, which returned to stricter restrictions on Monday. Hospitals' intensive care and isolation bed capacity have reached critical levels, government data showed.

Related Topics

Philippines Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shab-e-Bara’at will be observed with religious ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates NBD reports steep increase in contactless ..

8 minutes ago

Everton's Iwobi quits Nigeria camp after positive ..

38 seconds ago

Shop,marriage halls sealed over SOPs violation

39 seconds ago

Watchdog Urges France to Review Counter-Islamism B ..

41 seconds ago

MoF launches updated e-refund system for service f ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.