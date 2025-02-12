Philippines seeks stronger UAE cooperation in governance, crisis management

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Ernesto Perez, Director General of the Anti-Red Tape Authority for the Government of the Republic of the Philippines, affirmed his country’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the UAE in improving governance and combating corruption and bureaucracy.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during his participation in the second day of the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai, Perez stated that the Philippines is currently digitising government processes as an effective tool to combat bureaucracy and corruption.

This initiative, he noted, will accelerate administrative reforms and enhance the management of government resources.

In this context, he highlighted the Philippines' interest in benefiting from the UAE’s expertise in this vital field, citing the country’s advanced digital capabilities that enable governments worldwide to minimise bureaucracy and strengthen crisis resilience.

Perez stressed that the Philippines aims to become free of corruption and bureaucracy by adopting innovative digital solutions that simplify government procedures and ensure transparency.

He further noted that his government has made significant progress in digital transformation and improving public sector performance, while continuing to explore avenues for international cooperation in governance and crisis management to achieve its ambitions.