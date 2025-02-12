Philippines Seeks Stronger UAE Cooperation In Governance, Crisis Management
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 09:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Ernesto Perez, Director General of the Anti-Red Tape Authority for the Government of the Republic of the Philippines, affirmed his country’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the UAE in improving governance and combating corruption and bureaucracy.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during his participation in the second day of the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai, Perez stated that the Philippines is currently digitising government processes as an effective tool to combat bureaucracy and corruption.
This initiative, he noted, will accelerate administrative reforms and enhance the management of government resources.
In this context, he highlighted the Philippines' interest in benefiting from the UAE’s expertise in this vital field, citing the country’s advanced digital capabilities that enable governments worldwide to minimise bureaucracy and strengthen crisis resilience.
Perez stressed that the Philippines aims to become free of corruption and bureaucracy by adopting innovative digital solutions that simplify government procedures and ensure transparency.
He further noted that his government has made significant progress in digital transformation and improving public sector performance, while continuing to explore avenues for international cooperation in governance and crisis management to achieve its ambitions.
Recent Stories
University of Sharjah hosts International Symposium on Chemistry and Environment
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews hybrid water desalination plant project
MRO Middle East, AIME 2025 reinforce region’s status as leading global aerospa ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak: UAE sets model for coexistence, global development
Sustainability a strategic necessity for governments, says Schneider Electric ME ..
Federal Tax Authority services acknowledged with ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy ..
UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to withstand global shocks: IMF
Abdullah bin Zayed, Bhutan PM explore prospects for joint cooperation
IFC provided over $2.3 billion in financing to UAE-based multinational companies ..
ADNOC Gas signs 14-year LNG Supply Agreement with Indian Oil Corporation
SEHA’s Corniche Hospital pioneers fertility preservation with minimally invasi ..
UAE Ministry of Investment leads dialogue on role of investment promotion agenci ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
University of Sharjah hosts International Symposium on Chemistry and Environment45 seconds ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews hybrid water desalination plant project1 minute ago
-
MRO Middle East, AIME 2025 reinforce region’s status as leading global aerospace hub1 minute ago
-
Philippines seeks stronger UAE cooperation in governance, crisis management1 minute ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak: UAE sets model for coexistence, global development2 minutes ago
-
Sustainability a strategic necessity for governments, says Schneider Electric MEA President2 minutes ago
-
Federal Tax Authority services acknowledged with ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy Award’16 minutes ago
-
UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to withstand global shocks: IMF16 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Bhutan PM explore prospects for joint cooperation16 minutes ago
-
IFC provided over $2.3 billion in financing to UAE-based multinational companies by end of 202416 minutes ago
-
UAE an active contributor to financing Honduras' Dry Canal project: Minister17 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Gas signs 14-year LNG Supply Agreement with Indian Oil Corporation30 minutes ago