Photo Walk At Hatta Winter Festival Brings Together Photography Community To Capture Region’s Unique Charm
Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 07:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) The Hatta Winter Festival, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, continues to draw creative spirits with its unique community-focused activities.
One of the festival’s highlights, the Photo Walk, organised on 4th January 2025, brought together both professional and amateur photographers to capture the breathtaking landscapes and vibrant life of Hatta through their lenses.
The Photo Walk reflects the festival's goal of connecting creative communities to highlight Hatta’s unique charm as a natural and cultural destination.
Organised in partnership with fotoUAE, and led by Emirati photographer Ola Allouz, the event saw seasoned photographers guiding participants and sharing insights and techniques on capturing Hatta’s essence.
Participants documented Hatta’s diverse landscapes – from its rugged mountains to tranquil valleys – and the region’s vibrant cultural life.
A total of 118 participants, including 73 first-time visitors to Hatta, participated in the Photo Walk. The event was supported by Fujifilm middle East, which provided cameras featuring the latest technologies.
By bringing together the photography community, the Photo Walk sought not only to inspire participants to develop their creative skills but also build a visual archive that captures the essence of the region. Harnessing the power of photography, the event aimed to tell compelling stories and share the spirit of Hatta with the world.
The Hatta Winter Festival, which runs from 13th December 2024 to 22nd January 2025, is part of the broader Hatta Winter initiative launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The festival offers workshops, cultural events, fitness sessions, and adventure activities.
Hatta Winter features four other festivals, each offering events and activities organised in collaboration with government and private sector partners. These include: Hatta Cultural Nights, presented by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; the Hatta Honey Festival and the Hatta Agricultural Festival, both organised by Dubai Municipality; and Hatta x DSF, organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
