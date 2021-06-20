UrduPoint.com
Photographers Invited To Submit Their Work For 'Vantage Point Sharjah 9'

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Photographers invited to submit their work for 'Vantage Point Sharjah 9'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) Sharjah Art Foundation has invited photographers from around the world to submit entries for Vantage Point Sharjah 9 (VPS9), an annual initiative dedicated to the practice of photography.

Both established and emerging photographers are welcome to apply, and applicants are free to choose their theme and artistic approach that falls under one of the following categories: Photojournalism and Documentary, Conceptual, Experimental and Staged photography.

A jury consisting of Ammar Al Attar, Sham Enbashi, M’hammed Kilito and Alia Al Shamsi will make the final selection of images that will be presented during an exhibition slated to open at the Foundation’s off-site venue Al Hamriyah Studios on 18th September 2021.

One winner in each category will be selected by the jury to receive a prize of US$1,500.

The application deadline is 11:00 pm (UAE time), 3rd July 2021.

Interested photographers can submit up to six digital photographs in 300 dpi resolution along with an application form that includes a short description of the work(s), the location where each photograph was taken and a brief biography.

Materials can be submitted via email to photo@sharjahart.org. The application form as well as submission terms and conditions for the ninth iteration of Vantage Point Sharjah can be found on sharjahart.org.

