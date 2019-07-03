UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHRMAG Officials Discuss Industry Trends At AGM

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:45 PM

PHRMAG officials discuss industry trends at AGM

Senior officials of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufactures Association in the Gulf, PHRMAG, welcomed Astellas Pharma, Lundbeck, and Allergan, as the three new member companies of PHRMAG at its annual general meeting held in Dubai recently

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) Senior officials of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufactures Association in the Gulf, PHRMAG, welcomed Astellas Pharma, Lundbeck, and Allergan, as the three new member companies of PHRMAG at its annual general meeting held in Dubai recently.

This was a part of the intensifying outreach efforts across the wider GCC region. The meeting also focused on the role of PHRMAG as a partner to patients seeking access to new medicines and vaccines, and to governments in the Gulf aspiring to provide high quality healthcare and build the life sciences and biopharmaceutical sectors.

Senior officials also examined newly emerging data demonstrating the power of new medicines to save and improve lives, while lowering the costs of expensive hospitalisation, surgeries and consultations in the healthcare system.

According to the standards of the World Health Organisation’s Choosing Interventions that are Cost Effective project, new medicines launched in the region were very cost effective overall. In addition, evidence from other countries suggests that new drug launches reduce other medical costs and increase productivity.

During the meeting, officials discussed the global pipeline of promising new medicines and cutting-edge vaccines that could have a dramatic impact on leading illnesses in the region, including cancer, diabetes, cardiac and respiratory diseases.

Mazen Altaruti, the PHRMAG Chairman and Managing Director at MSD, said, "Every day we see the impact of innovation up close. Pharmaceuticals is one sector where innovation has had a major impact on the health and wellness of millions of people by saving and improving countless lives in the region."

Mohamed Ezz, Vice Chairman of PHRMAG and Head of the Novartis Gulf Cluster, said, "At PHRMAG, we are committed to partnering with local health authorities and policy markets to support medical research, and drive better patient outcomes by providing public health and pharmaceutical policies that encourage access to innovative and important medicines."

PHRMAG is an industry-focused organisation that represents the region’s leading innovative biopharmaceutical research companies. It now represents the majority of globally leading companies operating in the region, operating with the underlying aim of delivering value to patients and policymakers.

Related Topics

World Dubai Market Cancer From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

14 minutes ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

29 minutes ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

51 minutes ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

55 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi tobacco trade declines in 2018

1 hour ago

Department of Health updates standard on reporting ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.