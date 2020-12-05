Physicians use pioneering technology to treat two cases of severe cardiac arrhythmia in SEHA facilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, the UAE’s largest public healthcare network, has successfully performed cardiac ablation procedures on two patients with severe cardiac arrhythmia using the Rhythmia HDx v4.0 ultra-high density 3D mapping system. This marks the first time this pioneering technology has been used in SEHA facilities, and one of the few times in the region.

Over the past year, the 32-year-old and 28-year-old patients required several emergency hospital admissions due to the severe episodes of severe cardiac arrhythmia; a group of conditions that cause the heart to beat too quickly. To resolve this cardiac arrhythmia, physicians conduct a cardiac ablation procedure, which involves destroying the small area of tissue in the heart that triggers or sustains the abnormal heart rhythm. The cardiac ablation procedure includes the use of long, flexible catheters or inserted through a vein or artery (key-hole) and threaded to the heart to deliver energy in the form of heat or extreme cold, modifying the tissues in the heart that cause the arrhythmia.

Physicians from Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completed two cardiac ablation procedures with the use of a RHYTHMIA HDx Mapping System; which allows for ultra-high density mapping, providing physicians with increased accuracy, precision and efficiency.

Dr. Moutaz El kadri, consultant Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, said: "The new device proved remarkably helpful in locating the source of the arrhythmia.

With its high-density 3D mapping system, the new technology provides greater precision that helps in drawing a high-resolution map in less time. This helps in determining the location of the abnormality in the heart and is best used on patients suffering from complex heart rhythm disorders that normally require several 3D maps during the procedure."

"With the addition of the RHYTHMIA HDx Mapping System, facilities within the SEHA network now have access to three different technologies that specialize in the 3D mapping of hearts, which allows us to provide enhanced support and effective treatment methods to resolve complex cardiology disorders," added Dr. El Kadri.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Consultant Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, said: "The cardiac electrophysiology treatments available within the SEHA network further enhance the array of cardiac care services we offer, and as we regularly adopt new innovative and modern technologies, we are continuously improving patient outcomes and recovery rates."

Dr. Omar Al Falasi, Consultant Cardiac Electrophysiologist, said: "Alongside a team of highly specialised doctors and medical professionals, we have successfully completed more than 2,000 cardiac ablation procedures since the department’s establishment in 2006. With the addition of the RHYTHMIA HDx Mapping System, we will continue providing world class treatment solutions to patients who experience cardiac arrhythmia with increased efficiency and long-term success rates."