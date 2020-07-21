UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Picture Yourself In Abu Dhabi’ Virtual Initiative Launched

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:00 PM

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initiative launched

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has launched ‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ initiative in order to take full advantage of the current proliferation of remote communication and video conferencing applications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative, which has been rolled out for Abu Dhabi Government entities, gives users the ability to customise their communication with background images of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic locations and scenery. The pictures are free to download and the range of destination images highlights Abu Dhabi’s attractions and experiences, including stunning skylines, sunset scenes and sea views, global landmarks like Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Ain Oasis, as well as activities showcasing the city’s vibrant cultural life.

"Launching an imaginative initiative such as this one means that promoting and supporting Abu Dhabi can be going on – quite literally – in the background of every online interaction," said Saeed Al Fazari, Acting Executive Director, business Support Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi. "The images showcase the incredible diversity of our emirate, and will bring both a sense of solidarity with our homeland and also a commitment to showing the beauty of our emirate to the world – whether we are conducting a webinar, an online conference call, or simply a chat between colleagues. We invite our stakeholders to use these backdrop images, which we hope will prove to be very popular."

Related Topics

World Business Abu Dhabi Mosque Government

Recent Stories

5 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

8 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

13 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

36 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 5,842 to 783,328

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.