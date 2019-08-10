UrduPoint.com
Pilgrims Begin Flocking To Arafat

Sat 10th August 2019

Pilgrims begin flocking to Arafat

ARAFAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) Hajj pilgrims began flocking to Arafat in a peaceful manner on Saturday morning, Dhul-Hijjah 9, 1440 AH, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, and Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Governor of Makkah Region, and Chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, followed the pilgrims to Arafat.

They supervised the services for the pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals smoothly and comfortably, said the SPA report.

