Pink Caravan Brings Its Medical Minivan To Ajman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 08:00 PM

Pink Caravan brings its medical minivan to Ajman

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) Pink Caravan, PC, the breast cancer awareness initiative of the UAE-based non-profit Friends of Cancer Patients, FOCP, has taken its medical mini-van to the Mushairef Health Centre in Ajman, to boost their daily operations.

Medical professionals operating the van will assist with providing key health services including vaccinations for children and adults as well as check-ups to increase the health centre’s existing capacities to handle patients, particularly during the ongoing Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The mobile medical facility, which operates under the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, was brought to the health centre in May and will stay there as long as it is needed to serve the community.

The move is an extension of PC’s social responsibility practices.

Ohoud Muhammad bin Ahmad, Technical Director, Mushairef Health Centre, said, "We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Pink Caravan and FOCP for extending their valuable support to our centre. Their medical mini-van has enabled us to continue offering consistent, high-quality services to our community, especially child vaccinations.

"

"Their cooperation is reflective of the UAE’s unique solidarity model, which has resulted in timely and successful efforts to defend the nation against COVID-19. Moreover, MoHAP has set an example, continuing to deliver all scheduled vaccinations to children while ensuring the highest safety standards to avoid any risk for children, parents, patients and medical staff," he added.

Ahmad lauded the selfless efforts of the UAE’s first responders, saying their role in protecting their community by limiting the spread of COVID-19 has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Since its inception in 2011, the Pink Caravan has been actively engaged in highlighting the importance of early detection of breast cancer and the repercussions of the disease on society and the economy through workshops and discussions. Its continuous efforts have played a crucial role in dispelling misconceptions about breast cancer and offered support to patients and their families in need.

