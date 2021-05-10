Pink Caravan furthers movement to safeguard women against breast cancer

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Pink Caravan (PC), the breast cancer awareness initiative of the UAE-based non-profit, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), has called upon women who previously underwent mammogram screenings at clinics during their annual UAE-wide breast cancer awareness campaign in 2019, to get themselves tested again at the Pink Caravan Medical mobile Clinic, located at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah.

The clinic has been conducting follow-up tests since January 2021, and 100 women out of 661 have been tested so far.

The follow-up tests are mandated under the National Guidelines for Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnosis, which stipulate that women aged 40 to 69 years should undergo mammogram screening every two years.

Pink Caravan Medical Mobile Clinic conducts free breast cancer screenings across the seven emirates of the UAE, while raising awareness on the importance of early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer, its prevention and risk factors.

The clinic follows the mandatory health safety guidelines in place to keep the patients safe by cleaning and sterilising all diagnostic machines after each patient visit and maintaining a strict safe distancing policy.

Calling on organisations and individuals to generously support the Pink Caravan Ride’s awareness, early detection and treatment programmes, Dr.

Sawsan Al Madhi, Director-General of FOCP and Head of the PCR Medical and Awareness Committee, said, "Over the last 11 years the Pink Caravan Ride, which emphasises on early detection of breast cancer through integrated awareness initiatives and screening, has shown very encouraging results."

One of the many Pink Caravan beneficiaries, Thana, lauded the Pink Caravan’s thorough breast check-up protocols and timely follow-ups offered by the initiative’s staff. "Be it during my mammogram screenings or the PET CT scans, which takes a more targeted approach to detect the presence and location of cancers, the staff at the Pink Caravan Mobile Medical Clinic was extremely professional and caring."

A few outcrops were detected in Thana’s right breast. "I received a call from the PC staff to go in for a follow-up test. A scan which tested the breast accurately and from all sides was employed to ensure that I was cancer-free," she added emphasising that the joy and peace of mind that the exercise brought her, which she undertook for the first time in her life was the reason for her to continue these check-ups regularly.

Thana thanked Pink Caravan for their dedicated efforts to raise women’s awareness of breast cancer and called on women in the UAE to go in for regular check-ups even if they did not notice any symptoms.