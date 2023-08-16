Pink Caravan invites companies, individuals to join its breast cancer awareness movement

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2023) There is renewed vigour in the UAE’s fight against breast cancer as the leading non-profit, Friends of Cancer Patients’ (FOCP) Pink Caravan initiative calls on the public and private sectors as well as members of the community to get involved and contribute to its comprehensive Breast Cancer Awareness Month programme designed to heighten awareness on the key importance of early detection in the battle against cancer.

Breast cancer is the world’s most prevalent malignancy today, and caused more than 685,000 deaths globally in 2020. These stark facts make Pink Caravan’s upcoming community awareness and engagement efforts in October pivotal to create awareness and build a strong, cancer-free society.

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), said, “Corporates and companies are an integral part of the community and they play a pivotal role in improving everybody’s quality of life and health. Fighting breast cancer is one of the health-related causes that is worth supporting, and throughout its long years of success, the Pink Caravan continues to raise awareness, offer early detection examinations and assist cancer patients, thanks to corporate support.”

“Through taking part in those initiatives, corporates and companies show their sense of responsibility, and at the same time contribute to boosting their employees’ confidence and performance. More importantly, they help decrease breast cancer rates and reduce related medical costs. In doing so, those corporations and companies become active partners in building a healthy and prosperous community,” she added.

The campaign by FOCP presents various opportunities for companies and corporations to engage and back the cause. One option is to reserve a mobile clinic, which facilitates cost-free breast and cervical cancer daily. Alternatively, businesses can promote women's health by arranging a Corporate Wellness Day. During this event, Pink Caravan's clinics will provide mammogram screenings and informative talks on early detection to women, extending these benefits to their female staff.

Pink Caravan extends additional services to companies, encompassing informative sessions led by experts for employees of all genders. These sessions are accompanied by the distribution of awareness pamphlets detailing self-examination procedures. Additionally, the Mini Mobile Clinic initiative offers mammogram screenings and clinical examinations. For comprehensive details regarding booking and engagement, please refer to the following link: Pink Caravan Mobile Clinics Booking Form.

Aligned with its dedication to promoting the significance of volunteerism among UAE's community members and recognising the pivotal role volunteers play in fulfilling Pink Caravan's goals, the FOCP invited medical professionals from across the UAE — comprising doctors, nurses, and medical students — to become part of Pink Caravan's campaign this October. To enlist, interested individuals can forward their particulars to the following address: Info@pinkcaravan.ae.