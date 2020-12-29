Pink Caravan Ride 2021 offers UAE community novel ways to participate in breast cancer awareness drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) The 11th edition of Pink Caravan Ride, an annual breast cancer awareness initiative of UAE-based non-profit Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), will ride into 2021 in a unique format in February with the participation of equestrian clubs from every emirate, and will be marked by 42 days of free health screenings for men and women to encourage early detection and prevention of breast cancer.

Unveiling PCR’s 2021 agenda, the Higher Steering Committee of the Pink Caravan Ride has announced that the highly anticipated annual event will commence its trek across the seven emirates from in February and will be flagged off from Sharjah.

Taking forward its decade-old commitment to making the UAE more breast cancer aware, the 2021 edition of PCR will feature a series of activities designed to raise public understanding of the importance of regular self and medical examinations and will offer free medical consultation and self-examination training to UAE residents.

In line with the directives and vision of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Founder and Royal Patron of the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), the Higher Steering Committee has confirmed that the 11th edition of the ride will enlist the support and services of public and private sector institutions and mobilise the vast UAE community to ensure the ride’s success as it journeys across the country.

The committee noted that the accomplishments and milestones achieved since the inaugural ride in 2011 has been the outcome of the collective work and unified efforts of the UAE community in working towards raising awareness to safeguard the health and well-being of the larger community.

To draw greater attention to the campaign’s community awareness efforts, the 2021 ride will see the participation of 7 Pink Caravan ambassadors riders, alongside a team of volunteers, doctors, nurses, and supporting medical staff across the country.

The committee further noted that volunteering for the 11th ride is now open and will adhere to the UAE’s stringent precautionary measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in its history, the 11th edition of the country-wide Pink Caravan Ride will see the participation of at least one equestrian club from each emirate. Participating clubs will organise a series of entertaining activities to attract more individuals undergo free health screenings and offer horseback riding training and courses in exchange for a nominal fee.

All proceeds from the clubs will be donated to PCR and will be allocated for expenses related to providing free screening, raising awareness of early detection, and towards treatment costs of detected breast cancer patients.

To support of PCR’s mission to create a more cancer aware society in the UAE, interested equestrian clubs can email riders@pinkcaravan.ae to join the ride this year.

To drive home the message of early detection in saving lives, 2021 will see PCR clinics across the UAE offer free medical screenings between February 3 – March 30 for all men and women in the UAE. Mammograms, clinical examinations, and self-examination training sessions will be offered free across the 42 days in line with the COVID-19 protocol guidelines in the UAE.

Members of the medical fraternity including health authorities, medical centers, doctors, nurses, and technicians wishing to be medical partners of the 11th edition of PCR can contact the medical committee on the following email: medical@pinkcaravan.ae.

The Pink Caravan Ride has emphasised that community awareness, early detection, and regular self-examination are powerful tools for improving breast cancer outcomes and could lead to a 98 per cent cure rate. The Higher Steering Committee stated that early detection and intervention could thus alleviate the financial and moral burdens associated with the disease and help enhance an individual’s quality of life.