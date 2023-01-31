Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2023) The Pink Caravan Ride (PCR), an annual breast cancer awareness initiative of UAE-based Friends of Cancer Patients society, has announced the official routes for the ride, set to commence its 11th edition on 4th February in conjunction with World Cancer Day.

This journey of hope and courage will traverse the seven emirates, with the first day focusing on raising awareness for the most prominent and preventable types of cancer, including breast, skin, colon, prostate, testicular, childhood, and cervical cancer.

The ride will begin on February 4th in Sharjah and Ajman, with riders starting at Al Heera Beach in Sharjah, the official opening ceremony at 8:00 and the start of the procession at 9:00.

The journey will take riders through the streets of Sharjah with an estimated arrival time of 11:30 at Heart of Sharjah (Al Hisn).

In the afternoon, riders will begin at Thumbay Hospital Ajman at 15:00 and end at Al Zorah Marina 1, encountering notable areas in Ajman, with an estimated arrival time of 6:00.

On Day 2, the ride will take place in Dubai, starting at DIFC Gate Avenue at 8:00, passing by Marasi Parking at 9:30, then Skydive Dubai at 10:45, passing by JBR at 12:30 and ending at City Walk at 15:30.

Day 3 will take place in Sharjah, with riders starting at BEEAH Group at 8:00 and then heading to Sharjah Media City (SHAMS), Sharjah tv, Al Jada, and Sharjah University City Arena, before ending at University Hospital, with an estimated time of arrival at 16:30.

Day 4 will take place in UAQ, with riders starting at UAQ Wall at 9:00, passing by UAQ Hospital, and ending at Kite Beach at 12:00. While starting point 2 at UAQ is at Hamriyah Fisherman's Marina at 14:30, visiting significant places such as Hamriyah Ladies Club, with an estimated arrival time of 4:00 at Hamriyah Beach.

Day 5 will take place in Fujairah, with riders starting at Kalba Waterfront at 8:00 and ending at East Coast Fishing Charter Kalba Corniche at 9:15.

Then, starting point 2 will be Kalba Corniche at 10:00 and ending in Fujairah Umbrella Beach at 12:00. Finally, starting point 3 will be from Old Souq Khorfakkan at 13:00, with an estimated arrival at 17:00 in Khorfakkan Amphitheatre.

Day 6 will take place in Ras Al Khaimah, with riders starting at Saqr Hospital at 9:30, passing by Cove Rotana Resort and ending at Mina AlArab Lagoon at 16:30.

The final day, Day 7, will take place in Abu Dhabi, starting at Wahat Al Karama at 10:00, passing by the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and ending at Health Point at 12:30, with a closing ceremony at 18:00 in Al Hudayriat Island.

Throughout the ride, free breast cancer medical screenings will be available, including clinical, ultrasound, and mammograms for both women and men.

The Pink Caravan Ride aims to dispel myths and misconceptions about cancer and encourage early detection and prevention.