Pink Caravan Ride announces routes for seven-day national ride

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) As part of the Pink Caravan Ride’s (PCR) efforts to curb breast cancer and increase awareness, the Friends of Cancer Patients’ annual initiative is offering free breast cancer screenings in all seven emirates through their mobile clinics and mammography unit during the seven-day national ride.

In addition to its ongoing efforts, the PCR established dedicated fixed clinics throughout the UAE providing free breast cancer screenings between 20th January and 10th February, offering the public another opportunity to receive convenient and cost-free testing.

The mobile clinics and minivans will be running in conjunction with the pan-emirate ride starting on 4th February in Sharjah and Ajman and concluding in Abu Dhabi on 10th February.

For the daily mobile clinic stops, people can find them on day 1 of the ride, 4th February, at Al Heera Beach in Sharjah from 09:00 to 13:00, and then in Ajman at Al Zoraa Beach from 16:00 to 22:00.

On day 2, coinciding on 5th February, they will be at Global Village from 16:00 to 22:00 in Dubai. The mobile clinics then return to Sharjah for day 3, 6th February, at Zero 6 Mall from 14:00 to 20:00, before heading off to Umm Al Quwain for day 4, 7th February, located at Kite Beach from 12:00 to 18:00.

For those wanting to visit the mobile clinics in Fujairah, they can find them at Fuj Corniche on day 5, 8th February, from 12:00 to 18:00, before they make their way to Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah for day 6, 9th February, open from 13:00 to 19:00.

Finally, they will conclude their journey in Abu Dhabi at Zayed sports City from 17:00 onwards on day 7, 10th February.

The daily minivan stops can be found at Thumbay Hospital in Ajman as well as Al Heera Beach in Sharjah from 15:00 to 21:00 on day 1, before making their way to Zabeel Park in Dubai for day 2 between 09:00 to 22:00, with a break for an hour at 15:00.

On day 3, the minivans will travel to Air Arabia Staff Accommodation from 13:00 to 19:00 and Sharjah National Park from 16:00 to 22:00. On day 4, they will be in Umm Al Qaiwain at Kite Beach from 12:00 to 18:00 and Al Hamriyah Ladies Club from 16:00 to 22:00.

On day 5, people can find them in Fujairah at Kalba Waterfront from 09:00 to 15:00 and Oceanic Khorfakkan from 16:00 to 22:00. Day 6 will be in Ras Al Khaimah at Saqer Hospital from 09:00 to 15:00, as well as Al Quasim Corniche from 16:00 to 22:00, and on the final day can be found at Shaikh Zayed Mosque from 10:00 to 16:00 and Yas Mall from 11:00 to 17:00 in Abu Dhabi.

The seven-day ride that travels through all emirates in the UAE from 4th-10th February is organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), who have sparked this initiative and provide an endless amount of energy in conquering breast cancer.