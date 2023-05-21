PL Champions defeat Chelsea, get Etihad title party started

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) No matter the outcome, there would be celebrations at the Etihad as the Blues had already been proclaimed champions following Arsenal's loss to Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Julian Alvarez scored the only goal on the day, firing home from just inside the box in the 12th minute.

Today's victory means City have scored 100 goals at the Etihad this season, equalling the record (set by ourselves in 2018/19) for most home goals scored in all competitions in a single season by an English top-flight club, according to statistics published by the City's website.