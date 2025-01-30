Open Menu

Plane Crashes Into Military Helicopter In Washington

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 11:45 AM

Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) A small aircraft crashed in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport late Wednesday, and fire boats were on the scene, the Washington fire department said.

The District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department said on its social media accounts that it was responding to an apparent airplane crash in the Potomac River.

Police said on social media that "a multi-agency search and rescue operation is under way."

The airport said late on Wednesday that all takeoffs and landings had been halted emergency personnel responded to an aircraft incident.

The National Transportation Safety board said it was gathering more information on the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Washington Social Media Columbia All Airport

Recent Stories

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman wait ..

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover

23 minutes ago
 US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac ..

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ..

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China

2 hours ago
 Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on of ..

Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

3 hours ago
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

10 hours ago
 Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Pu ..

Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'

11 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

11 hours ago
 Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first ha ..

Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..

11 hours ago
 UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic ..

UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo

12 hours ago
 Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate deci ..

Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East