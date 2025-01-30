Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) A small aircraft crashed in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport late Wednesday, and fire boats were on the scene, the Washington fire department said.

The District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department said on its social media accounts that it was responding to an apparent airplane crash in the Potomac River.

Police said on social media that "a multi-agency search and rescue operation is under way."

The airport said late on Wednesday that all takeoffs and landings had been halted emergency personnel responded to an aircraft incident.

The National Transportation Safety board said it was gathering more information on the incident.