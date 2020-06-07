UrduPoint.com
Plans Set To Transform Mina Rashid Marina Into Regional Marine Hub

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) P&O Marinas has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Pindar Yacht Management for the development of a water sports academy, a recreational club, an exhibition space and associated marine leisure services and facilities.

Under the agreement, Pindar Yacht will bring its experience as an international sailing business and brand to support the transformation of the P&O Marinas facility into a world-class recreational hub for the sport and the wider yachting industry.

In addition, Pindar Yacht will organise sailing and promotional activities, using its two Volvo Ocean Race Yachts, customised and branded to P&O Marinas’ marketing purposes. The yachts, Mina and Marina, will be moored at Mina Rashid Marina.

Mina Rashid Marina has a track record of growth in the UAE as a Regional Marine Community hub, led by P&O Marinas’ desire to develop this important segment of the market, especially in terms of infrastructure, as well as supporting the promotion of Dubai as a global destination for tourism.

"The partnership between P&O Marinas and Pindar Yacht Management sets the stage for the next phase in the development of Mina Rashid Marina, and provides a boost to our on-going work of transforming it into the region's largest and best super-yacht destination.

We are confident that Mina Rashid Marina will continue to grow in a post-pandemic scenario, as Dubai, the region and the UAE begin gathering momentum for economic recovery. Our partnership with Pindar Yacht Management is designed to contribute to Dubai’s future plans to position itself as the leading marine leisure hub for the region," said Mohammed Al Mannaei, CEO, P&O Marinas and Executive Director of Mina Rashid.

Following Mina Rashid Marina’s success in attracting some of the world’s largest yachts over the last few seasons, P&O Marinas has extended its management and operations to an additional four marinas across Dubai, creating lifestyle destinations for yachting enthusiasts.

The team is currently revisiting the Calendar of sailing events for this year so that P&O Marinas is able to welcome the world’s international regattas to their marinas once racing resumes.

