Please note the story was revised to correct the headline: UAE to host 5,000 Afghan evacuees on way to third countries

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) ABU DHABI, 20th August 2021 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates has agreed to host 5000 Afghan nationals evacuated from Afghanistan on their way to third countries.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that, following a request from the United States, it would host the Afghans on a temporary basis, after which time they would travel on to other nations.

The evacuees will travel to the UAE from the Afghan capital of Kabul on US aircraft in the coming days.

The humanitarian gesture follows the UAE’s recent facilitation of dozens of flights carrying hundreds of foreign citizens from Afghanistan, including diplomats and support staff from a range of nationalities and non-governmental organisations to UAE airports.

The UAE has also facilitated the evacuation of approximately 8500 foreign nationals utilising its aircraft and airports from Afghanistan.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the latest initiative was evidence of its commitment to strengthening international cooperation, particularly in times of need.

"The UAE is always seeking peaceful, multilateral solutions, and is keen to continue its work alongside its international partners to advance efforts to assist the Afghan people during this time of uncertainty," Al Shamsi said.

Afghanistan Kabul UAE Abu Dhabi United States United Arab Emirates August From

