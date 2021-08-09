PLM Global chosen by AICEP to manage the Portugal Pavilion in Expo 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) PLM Global has been chosen by the Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade of Portugal (AICEP) to manage and ensure the operation of the Portugal Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai, which will take place between the 1st October 2021 and 31st March 2022. The choice for PLM Global resulted from an international public tender, with the final contracted value over AED 5 million.

Under the contract, PLM will be responsible for "management and operation, in the areas of assistance to visitors, security, cleaning, technical assistance for audio-visuals, as well as the logistical assistance service and operational of the Portugal Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Lu?s Castro Henriques, President of AICEP and General Commissioner of Portugal for Expo 2020 Dubai, commented: "I would like to congratulate PLM, a Portuguese company with decades of experience in both national and international market, on winning the international competition for managing the operation of the Portugal Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

I am sure that PLM will contribute with its know-how and excellence of service to the success of the Portuguese participation as Expo 2020 Dubai is the perfect showcase to promote the image of Portugal in a region with potential for business growth for Portuguese companies."

The Executive Chairman of PLM Global and CEO of PLM middle East, Pedro Rodrigues, said: "We believe that PLM's main competitive advantage is the fact that we have already consolidated a proven presence in the United Arab Emirates, as we have created from scratch a Research and Development project for the design of unforgettable experiences that create relationships between brands and users – the 'R&D Experience Studio' – in partnership with the renowned SRTIP – Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park.''