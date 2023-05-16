UrduPoint.com

Podcast Series Featuring Conversations With Climate Leaders And Changemakers Launched At Dubai PodFest 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Podcast series featuring conversations with climate leaders and changemakers launched at Dubai PodFest 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2023) The Dubai PodFest 2023 held at the Dubai Press Club today saw the launch of a unique podcast series that will feature inspirational conversations with climate leaders and changemakers.

Supported by the Dubai Press Club and presented by Goumbook, a leading UAE-based social enterprise, the new series, which marks the Year of Sustainability, will be released in the run-up to COP28, the global climate conference to be hosted in the UAE towards the end of the year.

The new series titled “Climate Leaders- Rising Up to COP28” forms part of Forward Talks, a podcast show launched by Goumbook in 2019 featuring interviews with individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the sustainability and climate action movement in the UAE and beyond.

Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said, “Our support for the 'Climate Leaders- Rising Up to COP28’ podcast series forms part of our commitment not only to foster the development of a vibrant podcasting community but also encourage innovative digital media initiatives that promote a dialogue on national and global causes. We are keen to partner with stakeholders in various spheres to promote content initiatives that raise awareness and drive meaningful conversations about efforts being made to advance the UN’s sustainable development goals and combat climate change. Our support for the initiative also reflects our contributions to the UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’ campaign and the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) to be held in Dubai.

Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Managing Director and Founder, Goumbook, stated, “We are delighted to launch a special series of our Goumbook Forward Talks podcast in the ‘Year of Sustainability’ with the support of the Dubai Press Club in the lead-up to COP28 to be held later this year. The special series titled 'Climate Leaders- Rising Up to COP28’ will feature inspiring stories of sustainability leaders and champions, driving awareness and much-needed call for action on behalf of climate change issues, as well as social and environmental sustainability opportunities, from the UAE to the world.”

The new podcast series seeks to amplify the voice of leaders driving sustainable development and climate change action by giving them a platform to share their perspectives as well as showcase their initiatives and practices that are catalysing transformation in the sector.

The region’s largest annual gathering of podcasters, the third edition of the Dubai PodFest, organised by the Dubai Press Club, brought together stakeholders across the sector to share strategies, ideas and solutions for accelerating the growth of the Arab world’s podcasting sector.

