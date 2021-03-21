Poetry a foundation of UAE’s heritage: Major General Faris Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) and Chairman of the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi, stressed that poetry is a key foundation of the UAE’s heritage.

On the occasion of the annual World Poetry Day on 21st March, Major General Al Mazrouei said, "This day highlights the importance of poetry to showcasing captivating expressions and inspiring aspects of the cultural and linguistic identities of various communities. On this day, we affirm our recognition of the pivotal role of poetry, as one of the key human treasures."

Abu Dhabi has accomplished numerous achievements through its popular poetry programmes, and its support for Arab poetic talents and its efforts to encourage cultural interactions have helped promote the UAE’s cultural message to the entire world, he added, highlighting the unlimited support of the country’s leadership for culture and heritage, in general, and poetry, in particular.

Al Mazrouei also noted the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for Arab heritage preservation programmes while affirming that the committee aims to strengthen and preserve Emirati culture and heritage, as well as advance Arab poetry and promote it around the region.

In celebrating World Poetry Day, March 21, UNESCO recognises the unique ability of poetry to capture the creative spirit of the human mind.

World Poetry Day is an occasion to honour poets, revive oral traditions of poetry recitals, promote the reading, writing and teaching of poetry, foster the convergence between poetry and other arts such as theatre, dance, music and painting, and raise the visibility of poetry in the media.

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, on the occasion said:''This year, as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Man and the Biosphere programme, UNESCO is honouring past and present poets who stand for biodiversity and the conservation of nature. If the conservation of biodiversity is a new societal theme, the call to the appreciation of the beauty of nature has been a constant for poets for thousands of years. love, death and nature are perhaps the most common themes in poetry.

''Poetry lies at the heart of who we are as women and men, living together today, drawing on the heritage of past generations, custodians of the world for our children and grandchildren. By celebrating poetry today, we celebrate our ability to join together to fight for biodiversity as "a common concern of humankind" and an integral part of the international development process,'' Azoulay added.