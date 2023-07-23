PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2023) The penultimate day of the 2023 Tour de France saw the riders compete in a short but intense stage, covering only 133.5km from Belfort to Le Markstein, featuring 6 GPM.

The entire team worked together to manage the pace and control breakaways. It was indeed on the last of the six climbs that Pogačar and Yates showcased their talent. At 13km from the finish line, the Slovenian attacked first, followed only by Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Gall (AG2R Citroen Team). The trio quickly caught up with the last escapees and pulled away, creating a gap.

Behind them, Adam Yates, and his twin brother Simon (Team Jayco AlUla) detached from the chasing group and caught up with the leading three with just 5km to go.

It was the British rider representing UAE Team Emirates who took the lead and led the final kilometre for his teammate Pogačar, who burned past everyone in the last 200 metres, crossing the finish line first and securing the 43rd seasonal victory for the Emirati team.

For Pogačar, this is his second stage win in this Tour de France, and tomorrow he will step on the second spot on the final podium, also wearing the white jersey for the best young rider.

Completing the final podium tomorrow will be Yates himself, who had already won the first stage of the Grande Boucle.

Pogačar said, “Today, I finally felt like myself again, and it was wonderful to feel good from start to finish and be able to push all the way to the finish line after the tough days I’ve had. In the finale, I waited for Adam to join our group, and I must thank him because he launched me well, making it a bit easier to tackle the finish even though I was a bit nervous. The whole team did a great job today and throughout all the stages. Being with them during these weeks is the most beautiful thing I take home.”