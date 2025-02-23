Open Menu

Pogačar Wins On Jebel Hafeet To Wrap Up UAE Tour Title

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) Tadej Pogačar delivered a dominant performance on Jebel Hafeet to win the seventh and final stage of the UAE Tour, sealing the overall title in style. The world champion’s victory marks his third UAE Tour triumph and a perfect showcase on home roads for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

The Slovenian surged clear with 7.8 km remaining on the final climb, having formed part of an elite breakaway that left the peloton behind in the crosswinds. Once in the lead, Pogačar extended his advantage to the finish, celebrating with fans before crossing the line as the three-time UAE Tour champion.

The stage win is his sixth in the race’s history and his third atop Jebel Hafeet. His overall victory also brings UAE Team Emirates-XRG its first UAE Tour title since 2022.

Earlier, Pogačar and teammates Rune Herregodts and Florian Vermeersch positioned themselves strategically as crosswinds hit with 125km to go. The trio joined an elite front group that steadily distanced itself from the peloton and would not be caught.

Reaching the base of Jebel Hafeet with a three-minute lead over the main group—including reigning UAE Tour champion Lennert Van—Vermeersch set a hard pace before handing over to Herregodts with 8.

3km to go. The Belgian pushed hard for another 500m before Pogačar launched his decisive attack.

The Slovenian’s double acceleration proved too much for Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) and Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), leaving him alone at the front. Over the next kilometre, his lead grew steadily, ensuring his third UAE Tour victory.

Crossing the line 33 seconds ahead of Ciccone, Pogačar secured his second stage win of the week and his first UAE Tour title since 2022.

Reflecting on his win, Pogačar said, “It was crosswinds, so it was good to create some chaos in the group. We GC riders had to stay careful and attentive. At first, I wasn’t sure the break would cooperate, but it went to the finish, so it was a really good day.

“With Florian and Rune in front, they kept getting me water and cooling me down. When Rune finished his effort, I decided to go solo to avoid any surprises or counterattacks. The guys did a great job for me.”

Looking ahead, he added, “Now I switch focus to one-day classics before returning to stage races at the Dauphiné. I will try to enjoy!”

