Pogačar Wins On Jebel Hafeet To Wrap Up UAE Tour Title
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) Tadej Pogačar delivered a dominant performance on Jebel Hafeet to win the seventh and final stage of the UAE Tour, sealing the overall title in style. The world champion’s victory marks his third UAE Tour triumph and a perfect showcase on home roads for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.
The Slovenian surged clear with 7.8 km remaining on the final climb, having formed part of an elite breakaway that left the peloton behind in the crosswinds. Once in the lead, Pogačar extended his advantage to the finish, celebrating with fans before crossing the line as the three-time UAE Tour champion.
The stage win is his sixth in the race’s history and his third atop Jebel Hafeet. His overall victory also brings UAE Team Emirates-XRG its first UAE Tour title since 2022.
Earlier, Pogačar and teammates Rune Herregodts and Florian Vermeersch positioned themselves strategically as crosswinds hit with 125km to go. The trio joined an elite front group that steadily distanced itself from the peloton and would not be caught.
Reaching the base of Jebel Hafeet with a three-minute lead over the main group—including reigning UAE Tour champion Lennert Van—Vermeersch set a hard pace before handing over to Herregodts with 8.
3km to go. The Belgian pushed hard for another 500m before Pogačar launched his decisive attack.
The Slovenian’s double acceleration proved too much for Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) and Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), leaving him alone at the front. Over the next kilometre, his lead grew steadily, ensuring his third UAE Tour victory.
Crossing the line 33 seconds ahead of Ciccone, Pogačar secured his second stage win of the week and his first UAE Tour title since 2022.
Reflecting on his win, Pogačar said, “It was crosswinds, so it was good to create some chaos in the group. We GC riders had to stay careful and attentive. At first, I wasn’t sure the break would cooperate, but it went to the finish, so it was a really good day.
“With Florian and Rune in front, they kept getting me water and cooling me down. When Rune finished his effort, I decided to go solo to avoid any surprises or counterattacks. The guys did a great job for me.”
Looking ahead, he added, “Now I switch focus to one-day classics before returning to stage races at the Dauphiné. I will try to enjoy!”
Recent Stories
Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title
Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024
Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow
Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change
3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title3 minutes ago
-
United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conference18 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 202448 minutes ago
-
Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow48 minutes ago
-
Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change1 hour ago
-
3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February2 hours ago
-
GCF approves $ 686 mn for climate action in 42 countries2 hours ago
-
New school year begins in Gaza2 hours ago
-
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship3 hours ago
-
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance3 hours ago
-
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah4 hours ago
-
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leading international com ..4 hours ago