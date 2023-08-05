Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2023) Poland's Sluzewiec Horse Race Track will, on Sunday, 6th August, the Al Wathba Stallions Cup, as part of the 15th edition of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

With a cash prize of €5,000, the 200 metre main card race will feature a field of 7 horses, and is limited to three-year-old horses.

The Al Wathba Stallions event is being held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.

The UAE is hosting these equestrian cups to preserve heritage sports, especially equestrian sports and introduce to the world the rich depths of the UAE heritage.