Poland To Host Sheikh Zayed Purebred Arabian Horses Cup Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Poland to host Sheikh Zayed Purebred Arabian Horses Cup tomorrow

WARSAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2023) Poland's Sluzewiec Horse Race Track will, on Sunday, 20th August, host the Sheikh Zayed Purebred Arabian Horses Cup (Europe prize G3), as part of the 15th edition of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

The 2600 metre main card race will feature a field of 5 horses, and is limited to four-year-old horses.

Ten horses will also compete in the 1600-metre Al Wathba Stallions Cup for three-year-old horses.

The events are being held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.

