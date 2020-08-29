WARSAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) Poland's Sluzewiec Horse Race Track will, on Sunday, 30th August, 2020, host the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup and Wathba Stallions Cup, while Royan Racecourse in France will host a fresh round of Wathba Stallions Cup.

These equestrian events are held as part of the 12th edition of the H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Flat Racing Festival.

Nine Polish-born Arabian horses and other rivals from Europe will compete in the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup while seven Arabian pure-bred horses will participate in the Wathba Stallions Cup.

France's Royan Racecourse in France will host a fresh round of Wathba Stallions Cup where ten Arabian horses will contest for the prestigious title.

The UAE is hosting these equestrian cups to preserve heritage sports, especially equestrian sports and introduce to the world the rich depths of the UAE heritage.