Polish FM Commends UAE Ambassador's Efforts In Supporting Bilateral Relations

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 02:00 PM

Polish FM commends UAE Ambassador's efforts in supporting bilateral relations

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz recently received UAE Ambassador to Poland Dr. Youssef Issa Hassan Al Sabri, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as the UAE Ambassador to Poland

WARSAW, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz recently received UAE Ambassador to Poland Dr. Youssef Issa Hassan Al Sabri, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as the UAE Ambassador to Poland.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Polish Foreign Minister commended the efforts made by Al Sabri to support and strengthen relations between the UAE and Poland, especially in the economic field, and wished him success in his new duties.

For his part, the Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Polish government and all officials for the support and cooperation he received during his term of office, highlighting the UAE's keenness to develop and strengthen ties with Poland in various fields.

