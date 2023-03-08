Polish President visits Museum of the Future

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, visited the Museum of the Future and was received by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation.

The tour showcased the museum’s most prominent features, including its iconic design and unique experiences as well as highlighting its vital role in shaping the future and designing its ideas as part of the museum's efforts in creating a better future for humanity.

The tour was part of an official visit from the Polish President who is in the UAE accompanied by a Polish delegation to discuss and strengthen bilateral relations with the UAE.

