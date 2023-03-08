UrduPoint.com

Polish President Visits Museum Of The Future

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Polish President visits Museum of the Future

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, visited the Museum of the Future and was received by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation.

The tour showcased the museum’s most prominent features, including its iconic design and unique experiences as well as highlighting its vital role in shaping the future and designing its ideas as part of the museum's efforts in creating a better future for humanity.

The tour was part of an official visit from the Polish President who is in the UAE accompanied by a Polish delegation to discuss and strengthen bilateral relations with the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Visit Poland From Cabinet

Recent Stories

COP28 a key milestone in climate action: AFC Presi ..

COP28 a key milestone in climate action: AFC President

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tahnoun bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tahnoun bin Zayed and Mansour bin Zayed

2 minutes ago
 Swedish Government Sends Draft Law on NATO Members ..

Swedish Government Sends Draft Law on NATO Membership to Parliament

3 minutes ago
 European Internal Market Commissioner Announces EU ..

European Internal Market Commissioner Announces EU Tour to Boost Bloc's Ammo Pro ..

2 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Gladiators

39 minutes ago
 Total Volume of Passenger Air Transportation Incre ..

Total Volume of Passenger Air Transportation Increased by 67% Globally - IATA

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.