Political Dialogue Only Viable Solution To Libyan Crisis: UAE Tells Berlin II Conference On Libya

Wed 23rd June 2021 | 10:45 PM

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan crisis: UAE tells Berlin II Conference on Libya

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) Political dialogue is the only viable solution to the Libyan crisis, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, UAE Minister of State, said as he led the UAE's delegation to the Second Berlin Conference on Libya.

The international conference, held at the premises of the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, brought together several foreign ministers, senior officials and representatives of regional and international organisations to discuss the latest developments in Libya.

Khalifa Al Marar stressed the importance of achieving progress in the security field in alignment with other tracks through implementing the Libya Ceasefire Agreement including opening the coastal highway and immediate withdrawal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries.

He called on Libyan and international parties to commit themselves to the political process and provide all factors to its success in order to realise security, stability and unity of Libyan institutions to fulfil the aspirations of the Libyan people for a more prosperous future.

The UAE minister commended the positive developments towards solving the Libyan crisis and welcomed the UN Security Council's adoption of Resolution 2570 (2021), Resolution 2571 (2021) and Resolution 2510 (2021), which all support the implementation of the outcome of the Berlin International Conference on Libya and call for building on the momentum of achievements made towards the settlement of the Libyan crisis.

