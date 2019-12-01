Political participation is an integral part of comprehensive development: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said that the UAE has strengthened its political, economic, developmental and social status under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a statement on the 48th National Day to the 'Nation Shield', magazine, H.H. Sheikh Humaid said: "On the occasion of the UAE’s 48th National Day, I am delighted to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE.

"This year's celebration coincides with the cherished occasion of the re-election of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa as President. During his era, the UAE has strengthened its political, economic, developmental and social status, and acquired a good reputation as a modern country that assists other countries, creating a model to be copied for the region and the Arab and Islamic world.

"On this occasion, we renew our allegiance to our leader to continue the path of the Union, which began on 2nd December, 1971. The past 48 years embodied glory of a nation founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who established the foundations of its social and administrative renaissance, through a series of achievements at home and abroad.

"These achievements were made by a man who was predestined to lead the development journey of his nation. Sheikh Zayed led the process of construction, progress and renaissance. He was a loyal leader to his people, and as kind to his people as a father is to his children.

"He and the UAE rulers have achieved key successes and had the faith and wisdom, which reflected in developing our country.

"I am delighted that we are marking the 48th National Day as our economy is growing stronger, culminating in the largest budget in the history of our country, in 2020. One-third of this budget will be devoted to social development and the strategy of preparing the country for the post oil era in 50 years.

"The UAE’s business environment has remained attractive for investors, with many exhibitions being held and millions of people visiting every year. Dubai's victory in hosting the Expo 2020 has also boosted the country’s economic growth.

"We also look at sustainable energy and the green economy as being in line with the ambitious future visions of the UAE.

"This year also saw a landmark event and a milestone, which is the journey of the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station, the first Arab astronaut to travel to the station. This journey is a new Arab achievement and a message about the importance of science and knowledge and their role in achieving a sustainable development of societies and humanity.

"This year also witnessed another important event in the march of the federal state, the Federal National Council, FNC, elections, a continuation of what began in 2006 with the election of half of the members of the council.

"One of these achievements is the belief of the wise leadership that political participation is an integral part of the progress of the state and its comprehensive development. The representation of Emirati women in the FNC has also raised to 50 percent, aiming to consolidate the leading role of Emirati women across various sectors and developmental fields, after proving their ability and competency to take on responsibility in all fields.

"What has been achieved under the Union does not require confirmation or proof that the UAE has achieved the impossible, something that every citizen is proud of and makes him or her proud of their homeland and honour their leadership.

"Following the Union, the country has taken great care to provide stability for its citizens and their families by fulfilling their desires and aspirations, activating the role of service and humanitarian institutions, developing the performance of the government and continuously conducting field follow-ups for each large and small institution for a more prosperous and stable tomorrow. This can also been seen in the support given to all segments of the society, especially the most vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, the People of Determination, orphans, widows, and the needy through humanitarian aid and the sponsoring of charitable projects.

"The UAE has been established by its youth and their determination, and the youth are the mainstay of today and the future of tomorrow. The country fulfilled its promise when it introduced youth councils in the seven emirates and allowed them to assume responsibility.

"The continuation of development and progress can be achieved through loyalty to the wise leadership, dedication to the homeland and by preserving the principles and traditions that we inherited from the previous generations. This can also be achieved through cohesion and solidarity, and by upholding the value of work and production, no matter how great the challenges and difficulties are."