Polling Stations Open For Early Voting In 2019 FNC Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:30 PM

Polling stations open for early voting in 2019 FNC Elections

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) Following the central database verification to ensure the transparency of the voting process, early voting in the 2019 Federal National Council, FNC, elections commenced today at nine polling stations across the UAE.

Members of the Screening Committee of the National Election Committee, NEC, conducted the verification at 07:00 at the main polling station located at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC. After confirming the absence of any old votes in the electronic voting system, they activated the system prior to the opening of the polling stations.

Members of the electoral college can participate in early voting between 09:00 and 18:00 from Tuesday, 1st October, to Thursday, 3rd October.

The polling stations will reopen on the main election day, Saturday, 5th October, from 08:00 to 20:00. After closure, the electronic voting system will proceed to count the votes cast. This will be followed by the announcement of the results.

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, and Chairman of NEC, said, "The high participation in early voting is a testament to the keen interest of the members of the electoral college in contributing to the political development of the UAE."

He commended the readiness of the nine polling stations, and praised the role of NEC and its subcommittees, including the Election Management Committee and the emirate committees, for maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, integrity, and transparency across all phases of the electoral process.

The NEC noted that members of the electoral college can vote at any of the polling stations, even if they reside in other emirates. This rule seeks to ensure seamless voting and enable more citizens to participate in the elections.

The NEC also reminded voters to carry their Emirates ID as the only identification document approved by the Committee.

