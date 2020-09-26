Poor visibility warning

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology urged motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations due to the chance of fog formations and deteriorating horizontal visibility.

In a statement today, NCM said visibility will be lacking at times over some internal and coastal areas especially westward, from 02:00 a.m. till 09:30 a.m. Saturday.