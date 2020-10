(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) The National Centre of Meteorology urged motorists to take all precautions regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement tonight, NCM warned against deteriorating horizontal visibility that may be lacking at times over some internal and coastal areas, from 2.00 till 9:30 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday.