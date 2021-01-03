UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poor Visibility Warning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 01:15 AM

Poor visibility warning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology has urged motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations and poor visibility.

In a statement tonight, NCM said horizontal visibility is forecast to deteriorate to lower levels over some internal western areas, from 01:00 till 09:00 Sunday morning.

Related Topics

Poor Traffic Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Over 130 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh Over ..

10 minutes ago

Niger presidential favourite wins first round, hea ..

11 minutes ago

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction to Sputnik V Va ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan asks India to 'put its own house in order ..

11 minutes ago

Five women killed, children wounded in Yemen weddi ..

3 minutes ago

Bosz fumes as Leverkusen miss chance to top Bundes ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.