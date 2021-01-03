Poor visibility warning

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology has urged motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations and poor visibility.

In a statement tonight, NCM said horizontal visibility is forecast to deteriorate to lower levels over some internal western areas, from 01:00 till 09:00 Sunday morning.