Poor visibility warning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology has called on motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement tonight, NCM warned that horizontal visibility may be lacking at times over most internal and coastal areas from 23:00 today Fridaytill 11:30 Saturday morning.