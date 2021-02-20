Poor visibility warning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology has urged motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement tonight, NCM warned against deterioration in horizontal visibility which, it said, could be lacked at times over some internal and coastal areas from 1 until 10 tomorrow Saturday morning,