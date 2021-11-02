UrduPoint.com

Poor Visibility Warning

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:45 AM

Poor visibility warning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) The National Center of Meteorology urged motorists to take all precautions and follow up the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement tonight, the NCM warned against deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, from 00:30 until 09:00 on Tuesday.

