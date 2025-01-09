Open Menu

Poor Visibility Warning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Poor visibility warning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has urged motorists in the UAE to continue following the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement tonight, NCM armed against deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal areas from 23:15 Wednesday until 09:00 Thursday.

