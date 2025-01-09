Poor Visibility Warning
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 01:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has urged motorists in the UAE to continue following the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.
In a statement tonight, NCM armed against deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal areas from 23:15 Wednesday until 09:00 Thursday.
Recent Stories
Poor visibility warning
Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept
Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council
JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..
Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs
In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets
Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source
PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative
42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB
Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina Khalid
More Stories From Middle East
-
Poor visibility warning5 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 221 hour ago
-
UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan3 hours ago
-
UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local Terrorist List for terrorist organisation Muslim Br ..5 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasises crucial role of Armed Forces in securing nation’s progress5 hours ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet designation for nursing excellence5 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation5 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament President condemns Israel's publication of maps claiming Arab land5 hours ago
-
Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures6 hours ago
-
ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund6 hours ago