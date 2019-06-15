Poor visibility warning

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) today called on motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement today, the NCM said visibility may drop to less than 800 meters at times over some of internal and coastal areas especially western areas during the period from 2.00 a.m. until 8.00 a.m. Saturday.