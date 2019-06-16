Poor visibility warning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) today called on motorists to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations with regards to the chance of fog formations.

In a statement today, NCM warned of poor horizontal visibility that it said may drop to less than 1000 meters at times over some coastal and internal areas of the country, during the period from 1 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. Sunday.