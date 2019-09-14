Poor visibility warning

UrduPoint.com
Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology Saturday urged motorists to take all precautions against potential fog formations.

In a statement today, NCM called for strictly following traffic regulations, warning visibility levels may drop to less than 1000 meters at times over some coastal and internal areas, during the period from 1.00 a.m. till 8 a.m. Sunday.

