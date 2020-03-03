Poor visibility warning

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology tonight urged motorists to take all necessary precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement, NCM said poor horizontal visibility levels are expected at times over some internal areas, especially eastward, from 02:00 until 08:30 a.m. Tuesday.

