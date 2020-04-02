UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poor Visibility Warning

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Poor visibility warning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology has called upon motorists to take all precautions regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement tonight, NCM said poor horizontal visibility is expected at times over some internal and coastal areas, especially northern and central regions, during the period from 01:00 until 09:00 a.m. Thursday, April 2nd, 2020.

Related Topics

Poor April 2020 All From

Recent Stories

ADDED implements incentive measures to ensure busi ..

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

2 hours ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

3 hours ago

Russia reserves $18 billion to counter virus crisi ..

59 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.