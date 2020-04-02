Poor visibility warning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology has called upon motorists to take all precautions regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement tonight, NCM said poor horizontal visibility is expected at times over some internal and coastal areas, especially northern and central regions, during the period from 01:00 until 09:00 a.m. Thursday, April 2nd, 2020.