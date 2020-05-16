UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poor Visibility Warning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:15 AM

Poor visibility warning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology has called on motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement tonight, NCM expected deterioration of horizontal visibility to lower levels, saying visibility might be lacked at times over some coastal and internal areas especially western areas, during the period from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday.

Related Topics

Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Give Terrorists Oppo ..

8 minutes ago

Brazil's Health Minister Resigns Over Gov't's Resp ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 Case Numbers Worrying in Yemen, WHO Worki ..

8 minutes ago

Pandemic-Induced Food Insecurity Poses Greater Thr ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.