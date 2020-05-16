Poor visibility warning

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology has called on motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

In a statement tonight, NCM expected deterioration of horizontal visibility to lower levels, saying visibility might be lacked at times over some coastal and internal areas especially western areas, during the period from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday.