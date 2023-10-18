Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2023) Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, received the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Mohamed Abdel Salam, in Rome today to learn about the ongoing preparations for the Faith Pavilion at COP28, to be organised by the Council in collaboration with the COP28 Presidency and the UN Environment Programme during 2023 UN Climate Change Conference.

The pavilion aims to be a global platform for dialogue between leaders of different religions and their icons, and to involve them in efforts to address climate change.

In the same context, the Secretary-General met with Pietro Parolin, Cardinal Secretary of State of Vatican City, and Cardinal Miguel Ayuso Guixot

President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See

The meeting discussed the latest developments regarding the global summit for faith leaders, the Confluence of Conscience, which will take place on November 6-7 in Abu Dhabi in partnership with the COP28 Presidency. The importance of the message that will come out of the summit to COP28 was also discussed.