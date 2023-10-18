Open Menu

Pope Francis Briefed On Faith Pavilion At COP28

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2023) Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, received the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Mohamed Abdel Salam, in Rome today to learn about the ongoing preparations for the Faith Pavilion at COP28, to be organised by the Council in collaboration with the COP28 Presidency and the UN Environment Programme during 2023 UN Climate Change Conference.

The pavilion aims to be a global platform for dialogue between leaders of different religions and their icons, and to involve them in efforts to address climate change.

In the same context, the Secretary-General met with Pietro Parolin, Cardinal Secretary of State of Vatican City, and Cardinal Miguel Ayuso Guixot
President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See

The meeting discussed the latest developments regarding the global summit for faith leaders, the Confluence of Conscience, which will take place on November 6-7 in Abu Dhabi in partnership with the COP28 Presidency. The importance of the message that will come out of the summit to COP28 was also discussed.

Related Topics

United Nations Abu Dhabi Rome Same Vatican City November Church Muslim

Recent Stories

UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job s ..

UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job security in age of AI

6 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karach ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karachi case till Nov 8

37 minutes ago
 Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket W ..

Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

37 minutes ago
 Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hosp ..

Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hospital strike

37 minutes ago
 Spain calls up Hermoso for first time since forced ..

Spain calls up Hermoso for first time since forced kiss scandal

37 minutes ago
 ISSI holds Annual Dialogue with Iranian think-tank ..

ISSI holds Annual Dialogue with Iranian think-tank IPIS

45 minutes ago
Security threat: employees suspend protest rallies ..

Security threat: employees suspend protest rallies, sit ins

51 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

51 minutes ago
 Thalassemia affected children visits Governor Hous ..

Thalassemia affected children visits Governor House

1 hour ago
 DC cracks down on overcharging vehicles

DC cracks down on overcharging vehicles

1 hour ago
 Narcotics supply gang busted in Kohat

Narcotics supply gang busted in Kohat

1 hour ago
 Agricultural development is prerequisite for count ..

Agricultural development is prerequisite for country's uplift: CM Naqvi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East