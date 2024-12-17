VATICAN CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, has praised the efforts of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging panel, emphasising the importance of the award in addressing global humanitarian challenges.

Pope Francis made these remarks during a meeting at the Vatican, where he hosted the judging committee for the 2025 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity to discuss strategies for advancing peace and overcoming pressing humanitarian issues, including world hunger.

As an honorary recipient of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Pope Francis meets annually with the award's independent judging committee, urging them to continue their work in addressing human fraternity issues.

"There are millions of famished children around the world - children have to go through waste to find food," His Holiness said.

The 2025 judging committee - overseen by the award's Secretary-General Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam - features prominent global leaders representing diverse sectors and six countries, namely: Macky Sall, former president of Senegal; José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, former president of the Government of Spain; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation; Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, Chancellor of the Pontifical academy of Sciences and Social Sciences; and Patricia Scotland KC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

Together, their diverse expertise reflects the award's commitment to advancing global understanding across all sectors, including diplomacy, economics, science, peacebuilding, and law.

Judge Abdelsalam said, "His Holiness Pope Francis is a true hero for peace and human fraternity and his ongoing support for the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity award since its inception - along with His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb - reaffirms the exceptionality of this prize, which unites people of all backgrounds and promotes understanding amid the chaos and conflicts of our world.

His Eminence Cardinal Peter Turkson stated, "Pope Francis invites us all to be apostles of hope, and the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity shows that every person can be a protagonist of hope and peace. The award is a flicker of hope that shows us that peace is on the horizon and that humanity will not be overcome by the shadows of war and injustice."

José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero said, "We need a new strategy for our world and with this edition of the award, we are seeking to recognise the brave men and women in this moment who are pursuing peace at all costs."

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala noted, "It is evident that Pope Francis is deeply and seriously concerned about the state of our world and his support of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity stems from the award serving as a reminder to humanity that there is hope - there are good people in the world spearheading transformative work, who are agents of change."

Patricia Scotland KC said, "The meeting with Pope Francis was a great inspiration for us all. We discussed how conflict does not have to be the path forward for humanity and that peace is not just a desire but can be a reality.

The judging committee continues their review of nominees for the sixth edition of the award. The chosen recipient(s) will receive a financial prize of US$1 million and will be honoured at an award ceremony in Abu Dhabi in February 2025, which will coincide with the UN-recognised International Day of Human Fraternity.