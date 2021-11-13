UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Pays Tribute To Organisers Of 'Media Against Hate' Conference

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

Pope Francis pays tribute to organisers of &#039;Media Against Hate&#039; conference

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) His Holiness Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church has honored the media department at the Muslim Council of Elders for their efforts in organizing the recently concluded 'Media Against Hate' conference in collaboration with the Catholic Center for Research and Media, which was held in Amman, Jordan.

The conference, which aimed to promote better professional standards for Arab media was a follow up to the 'Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity' which was held in Abu Dhabi in February 2020.

Receiving the accolade on behalf of the Council's media team was Yousef Rafayah, Head of Media and Publishing at the Muslim Council of Elders. In attendance were Dr.

Sultan Al Remeithi, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders along with fellow member of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid.

Commenting on the recognition, Monsignor Lahzi said, "The Muslim Council of Elders is committed to involving the media in its efforts to combat hate and spread tolerance and peace, which falls in line with the values of the Human Fraternity Document. Having attended the 'Arab Media Convention for Human Fraternity' in Abu Dhabi last year, I feel there is a real opportunity to build cooperation between Arab and Western media outlets as part of the wider efforts to bridge cultural gaps between East and West and spread human fraternity globally."

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Amman February 2020 Church Muslim Media Arab

Recent Stories

Govt duty-bound to provide basic facilities to mas ..

Govt duty-bound to provide basic facilities to masses: Fakhar Imam

25 minutes ago
 Five arrested for possessing illegal weapons

Five arrested for possessing illegal weapons

45 minutes ago
 DC sets up 61 points to sell sugar on Rs90/Kg

DC sets up 61 points to sell sugar on Rs90/Kg

45 minutes ago
 Mapimpi at the double as Springboks down Scotland

Mapimpi at the double as Springboks down Scotland

45 minutes ago
 Vaccination against measles, rubella to begin from ..

Vaccination against measles, rubella to begin from Monday, says Saeed Ghani

45 minutes ago
 Steady need for new planes despite pandemic: Airbu ..

Steady need for new planes despite pandemic: Airbus

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.