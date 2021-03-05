Pope Francis' visit to Iraq serves great opportunity to promote peace: Muslim Council of Elders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) Muslim Council of Elders has said His Holiness Pope Francis', Head of the Catholic Church, visit to Iraq serves as a great opportunity to promote peace and is a message of solidarity with victims of violence in the region and around the world.

In a statement on Pope Francis' landmark visit to Iraq, the Council said, "After years of destruction and war, we believe that the historic visit will help heal the wounds of the Iraqi people, while offering hope for a brighter future for Iraq and the region, one which will be filled with tolerance and coexistence.

"Pope Francis’ insistence on conducting the visit, despite the many challenges, is a reflection of his complete faith in human fraternity as well as his willingness to uphold equality in the face of hatred, sectarianism and conflict.

"Pope Francis’ continued efforts in promoting peace are consistent with the Muslim Council Elders’ vision and goals of spreading peace, coexistence and communal respect while countering hate and extremism," the statement concluded.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi said, "Pope Francis’ various visits in the Muslim world have only served to strengthen dialogue and friendship between East and West. Similarly, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, has tirelessly travelled the globe for the same noble purpose. Both these great men and religious symbols would go on to meet in the United Arab Emirates in February 2019 to sign the Human Fraternity Document."