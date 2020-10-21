Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of human fraternity with `practical example of true friendliness, brotherliness: HCHF Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, HCHF, emphasised that His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of Catholic Church and His Eminence Prof. Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, have adopted a renewable concept of human fraternity with a practical example of true friendliness and brotherliness.

He made the remarks during his participation in the international meeting "No One is Saved Alone – Peace and Fraternity" held in Rome''.

He adding that the moment when His Holiness Pope Francis and the Grand Imam shared a piece of bread with each other at the Pope’s banquet in St. Martha’s House was a historical moment that gave birth the idea of the Human Fraternity Document.

Abdelsalam explained that our wounded world today is in desperate need for sharing such piece of bread, in reference to the significance of global human solidarity to achieve human fraternity, to be more safe and secure, indicating that the new encyclical of Pope Francis "We Are All Brothers and Sisters" has crowned such noble march, in order that the initiatives of partnership and cooperation among religious leaders will always be a safe launching point for our future action towards achieving fraternity and coexistence.

The meeting held in attendance of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of Catholic Church, Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Adrea Riccardi, Founder of the Community of Saint’Egidio and a number of world religious leaders, with high level participation of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

The meeting also included a "religious Representatives Pray" in their respective places of worship, and it is also decided that the meeting will issue the proclamation of the Peace Appeal 2020.