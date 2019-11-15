UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Urges Concrete, Urgent Action To Prevent Abuse Of Minors In Digital World

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 12:45 AM

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abuse of minors in digital world

VATICAN CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2019) His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, called on experts in science and technology, the media, businesses, legislators, parents, religious leaders and others to join hands to take concrete and urgent action to protect children from criminal violence and harm in the digital world.

"We must ban from the face of the earth violence and every form of abuse against children," the Pope told some 80 participants in the November 14-15 congress that is being jointly hosted by the UAE Government, the Vatican’s Pontifical academy of Social Sciences, and the Child Dignity Alliance.

"Let us look into their eyes: they are your sons and daughters; we must love them as God’s masterpieces and children," the Pope told them, adding, "they have the right to a good life."

"We have the duty to do everything possible to ensure that right."

Among those attending the two-day meeting are important religious leaders from different communities, experts, academics, policymakers, and technology industry leaders.

Addressing participants in the international congress in the Vatican on the theme, "Promoting Digital Child Dignity From Concept to Action, From 2017 to 2019", the Pope expressed appreciation for the great opportunities that the astonishing development of technology in the information and communications media offers children, especially those in poverty and distant from urban centres.

However, the challenge is to "ensure that minors have safe access to these technologies so that "their healthy and serene development" is ensured and they are protected from "unacceptable criminal violence or grave harm to the integrity of their body and spirit."

Tragically, the Pope noted, the use of digital technology to organise, commission and engage in child abuse at a distance, is outstripping the efforts and resources to combat such abuse.

Drawing attention to the theme of their congress, "From Concept to Action", Pope Francis said, "it is not enough to understand; we must act." The moral condemnation of the harm inflicted on minors needs urgently to be translated into concrete initiatives. "The longer we wait," he warned, "the more entrenched and insurmountable this evil becomes."

In this regard, he called for a fitting balance between the legitimate exercise of freedom of expression and the interests of society, so as to ensure that digital media are not used to perpetrate criminal activities against minors.

He lamented that for the sake of advancing the development of the internet and its many benefits, companies that provide services have long considered themselves mere suppliers of technological platforms, neither legally nor morally responsible for the way they are used.

Despite the enormous potential of digital technology, the Pope said, the negative impact of its abuse in the area of human trafficking, the planning of terrorist activities, the spread of hatred and extremism, the manipulation of information and in the area child abuse, is equally significant.

The Pope called for appropriate legislative and executive measures to counter criminal activities that harm the life and dignity of minors.

He also appealed to large digital technology companies "to assume their responsibility towards minors, their integrity and their future."

While encouraging the industry to cooperate with parents in their educational responsibilities, the Holy Father also urged computer engineers to use artificial intelligence technologies to identify and eliminate illegal and harmful images from online circulation and help develop and create a new ethics for our time.

Related Topics

Terrorist Internet World Technology Condemnation UAE Alliance November Congress Criminals 2017 2019 Moral God Church Media From Government Industry Love

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

51 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

1 hour ago

Culture and arts are powerful agents of peace: Nou ..

1 hour ago

World Tolerance Summit concludes, experts call for ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Commander of US Central ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.